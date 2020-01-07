Although one game doesn’t define a season, the University of Tulsa’s takedown of Temple on Friday revealed potential of how the Hurricane can compete in the American Athletic Conference this year.
“It shows what we’re capable of – there’s no question,” coach Frank Haith said. “Hopefully we can build on it.”
A dominant win by 26 points in the league opener followed an up-and-down November and December that included five nonconference defeats, a sign that pieces are starting to fall into place for a team that welcomed a variety of newcomers.
“I feel good about where we’re at because I see it in practice,” Haith said. “I see it starting to come together with understanding who we are and how we must play for us to be good and who our go-to guys are.”
The Hurricane’s playmakers have been settling into their roles: Brandon Rachal and Jeriah Horne as primary scorers, Elijah Joiner and Darien Jackson as slashers and distributors, Martins Igbanu and Emmanuel Ugboh as inside presences, Lawson Korita as a utility player.
“We continue to grow together as a team and follow coach Haith’s lead,” Horne said. “There’s no doubt he’s going to lead us in the right direction.”
As part of a tough stretch that features games against teams that finished in the top three in conference standings last season, TU visits Cincinnati Wednesday night. The Hurricane hasn’t won at Cincinnati since 1967, and the Bearcats are 55-4 at Fifth Third Arena since 2016, including 26-2 against American opponents.
Under first-year coach John Brannen, Cincinnati delivered an impressive win against a ranked Tennessee team last month but surprisingly stumbled Saturday at Tulane, which was picked to finish last in the league.
“We had some poor individual performances and we didn’t shoot the ball very well against a zone team, which you need to do to get separation on the road,” Brannen said in a video posted on Cincinnati.com.
Tulsa’s matchup zone has been known to give opponents fits, and the Hurricane spent recent breaks in the schedule shoring up its defense. The result was a performance in which Temple was held to its worst offensive outing in two years.
“Learning our zone takes time,” Haith said. “There were holes because guys were in the wrong place. We simplified some things for those guys to get it quicker and it helped.”
Consistency has been an issue, leading to no player starting every game this season, but TU has shown an ability to overcome poor shooting nights with relentless defense and effort.
“We’re starting to do a lot of good things,” Haith said. “It’s about being consistent defensively and rebounding the basketball.”