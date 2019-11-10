The Tulsa volleyball team was unable to come back after dropping the first two sets Sunday, as SMU claimed a 25-20, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22 win on Senior Day at the Reynolds Center.
After rallying to win the third set, Tulsa (15-12, 8-6 AAC) led 14-7 in the fourth. The Mustangs (17-7, 10-4), then got hot, however, and took their first lead of the set at 17-16 and eventually closing out the match.
Dilara Gedikoglu led the Hurricane with 14 kills and 14 digs for her 14th double-double of the season. Callie Cook added 11 kills and Hannah Overmyer had 10 kills and 9 digs.
TU plays at Wichita State on Friday night.