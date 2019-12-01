For the second consecutive season, the Tulsa volleyball team has earned a spot in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC).
The Golden Hurricane (15-15, 8-8 American Athletic Conference) will face UC Davis (17-12, 9-7 Big Sky) in the first round at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Long Beach, California.
“We are excited to be able to play in the (NIVC),” TU coach Ryan Wills said. “Getting our seniors more matches in a Tulsa uniform and having a young team is an experience you can’t put a price tag on. We have a team that can do a lot of damage in this tournament if we show up to fight each match.”
The women's NIVC is a single-elimination tournament, with all matches played at sites of host schools. The 2019 tournament features 32 Division I teams, including American foes Houston and Tulane.
The winner of Wednesday's contest will face the winner of Santa Clara (20-11, 10-8 WCC) and host Long Beach State (12-16, 9-7 Big West). That match is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.