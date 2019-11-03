Tulane eked out a hard-fought, five-set volleyball win over Tulsa on Sunday, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 23-25, 15-13, in New Orleans.
Tulsa (14-11 overall) and Tulane (17-8) are now tied for third place in the American Athletic Conference with 7-5 league records.
The match featured 31 ties and 27 lead changes, with nine ties and seven lead changes in the fifth set alone.
Dilara Gedikoglu led the Golden Hurricane with 19 kills and 18 digs, Taylor Horsfall had 36 digs and Roosa Rautio had 25 assists.
TU plays host to Memphis at noon Friday at the Reynolds Center.