The Tulsa volleyball team fell to UCF 25-17, 25-13, 25-23 Sunday at the Reynolds Center.
The two teams combined for 14 ties and nine lead changes, including six lead changes in the final set. Tulsa drops to 12-9 overall, and 5-3 in the American Athletic Conference. The Knights have won five straight and improve to 14-6, 7-1.
TU's Mariah Pardo moved into a tie for fifth-place in career assists. Her 17 assists Sunday give her 2,569 for her career. Pardo also had 10 digs. Maddie Rhoder had a Tulsa team-high 10 kills on a .304 hitting percentage