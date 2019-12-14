The University of Tulsa volleyball team saw its postseason run come to an end late Saturday night, as the Golden Hurricane suffered a four-set loss to South Dakota in the semifinals of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship at Vermillion, South Dakota.
The match between the Golden Hurricane (18-16) and Coyotes (31-2) at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center was the second meeting of the season between the teams, with South Dakota taking both.
TU took the first set, 25-19, and the teams combined for seven ties and five lead changes in a wild second set, before South Dakota would score six of the final seven points to prevail, 25-21. The Coyotes would then take the third (25-15) and fourth (25-13) sets to claim the match.
Tulsa finishes the 2019 season with three postseason victories, the most by any team in program history. Prior to their second straight appearance in the NIVC, Tulsa had advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament twice all-time (2010, '11). That included their lone two postseason victories.
Taylor Horsfall led TU with 29 digs. She had 805 digs in her senior season, just the third D-I player since 2011 to finish a season with over 800 digs. She finished with 2,489 digs for her career.
Callie Cook had nine kills on a .304 hitting percentage. Kayley Cassaday had eight kills and nine digs. Maggie Hembree had four blocks.
The Hurricane ended the contest with a .074 hitting percentage (37 kills, 25 attacking errors, 162 total swings), while the Coyotes connected for a .201 clip (58 kills, 25 attacking errors, 164 total swings). South Dakota led TU in assists (56-36), digs (89-75), and service aces (7-4). Tulsa had the advantage in total blocks (11-9).