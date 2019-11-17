The Tulsa volleyball team ended the regular season Sunday with a three-set loss at Cincinnati, 25-19, 25-18, 25-12.
Dilara Gedikoglu had a team-high nine kills to go along with six digs for Tulsa. Roosa Rautio had 17 assists and Taylor Horsfall led with 13 digs.
TU (15-14 overall, 8-8 AAC) will be the No. 6 seed in the American Athletic Conference Tournament later this week in Orlando, Florida. The Golden Hurricane will face No. 3 seed UCF (21-7, 14-2) in a first-round match at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Cincinnati (23-5, 14-1) is the No. 1 seed.