Penalties for Hurricane again problematic
Tulsa entered Saturday’s game as the most penalized team in FBS, and in the first half alone the Hurricane racked up six penalties for 23 yards.
Four of those penalties were for false starts, including three on the same ill-fated drive, and a fifth false start was called in the third quarter.
Field goal streak ends
After TU recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff, the drive quickly stalled in the red zone and Jacob Rainey was wide left on a 30-yard field goal.
On the next drive, the Hurricane advanced to the Navy 24-yard line before three consecutive incompletions. Rainey then connected on a 41-yard field goal, ending a team streak of four consecutive misses.
Run game briefly flips switch
After mustering 25 yards rushing on 14 attempts in the first half, TU flipped a switch on the opening series in the third quarter, rushing six times for 50 yards. Corey Taylor II punched in a 1-yard touchdown run, following an 11-yard run by Shamari Brooks.
Because of multiple sacks and other negative plays, TU totaled only 38 rushing yards in the quarter.
TU’s new blue helmets make debut
For the first time in about three decades, the Hurricane wore solid blue helmets with the script Tulsa logo. The new helmets were paired with blue jerseys and white pants.