Kendrian Elliott and Maddie Bittle both scored in double figures to lead Tulsa to a 58-51 win over UTEP in the final nonconference game of the regular season Sunday at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas. The Golden Hurricane moved to 5-8 on the season, while the Miners fell to 7-4 overall.
Elliott had her 12th career double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds, leading TU in both categories, while Bittle added 10 points, Alexis Gaulden posted eight and Desiree Lewis had seven. Elliott also recorded four blocks, while Gaulden and Morgan Brady both had four steals.
“Our defense was good throughout the night, and that was key in the first half,” TU coach Matilda Mossman said. “I couldn’t be prouder of how our team played together tonight. Kendrian continues to be consistent, KK’s defensive side and her ability to help stop their drive gave us a huge boost in the second half, and Kayla and Desiree gave us a boost in the first half. This team continues to grow and it seems like we’ve turned a corner in the last two games.”