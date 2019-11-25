Alexis Gaulden led four Tulsa players in double figures with 19 points Monday as the Golden Hurricane defeated Loyola Marymount 75-56 in a weekday game at the Reynolds Center.
Gaulden had five assists and four steals to go with her game-high 19 points. Maddie Bittle added 13 points for TU (3-2), while Kendrian Elliott had 12 points and a team-high 8 rebounds, and Addison Richards scored 11 points.
Tulsa led 15-13 after one quarter and 29-24 at halftime before extending its margin in the second half. The Hurricane led 54-39 after three quarters and by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter.
TU outscored Loyola Marymount 20-4 in points off turnovers, and had a 21-10 margin in bench scoring.
Jasmine Jones led Loyola Marymount (2-4) with 17 points.
The Hurricane begins play in the Saint Mary's Thanksgiving Classic in Moraga, California on Friday, facing Western Kentucky.
TULSA 75, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 56
Loyola Marymount (2-4): Ellington 0-4 0-0 0, Jones 7-18 3-7 17, Stanley 3-6 4-6 10, Gipson 4-11 3-6 15, Yim 2-10 0-0 4, Adams 2-6 0-0 6, Vaida 0-2 0-0 0, Clark 2-5 0-0 4, Reed 0-1 0-0 0, Mandel 0-0 0-0 0, Oluade 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 10-19 56.
Tulsa (3-2): Elliott 6-9 0-2 12, Lewis 2-2 1-2 5, Gaulden 5-11 7-8 19, Bittle 4-10 1-2 13, Lescay 2-7 1-2 5, Hrafnkelsdottir 0-3 0-0 0, Richards 4-10 2-2 11, Brady 2-7 1-2 7, Johnson 1-1 1-2 3, Moutry 0-1 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0-2 0-2 0, Duerr 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 14-24 75.
3-point goals: LMU 6-20 (Gipson 4-9, Adams 2-6, Yim 0-3, Clark 0-1, Jones 0-1), TU 9-26 (Bittle 4-9, Gaulden 2-6, Brady 2-6, Richards 1-3, Moutry 0-1, Rodriguez 0-1). Rebounds: LMU 48 (Jones 12), TU 42 (Elliott 8). Assists: LMU 11 (Yim 5), TU 17 (Gaulden 5). Total fouls: LMU 18, TU 17. Fouled out: Ellington, Gipson, LMU. A: 978.