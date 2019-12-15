In a game that featured 18 lead changes and 12 ties, Stetson scored the final seven points Sunday afternoon to claim a 66-60 win over the Tulsa women in DeLand, Florida.
TU (3-8) led 44-43 after three quarters, but the lead bounced back-and-forth nine times over the final 10 minutes -- and six times over the final 2:18 -- before the Hatters (5-5) would ultimately prevail.
The Hurricane scored its last five points at the free throw line. Rebecca Lescay made two foul shots to put TU up 58-57 with 1:49 to play, but Stetson regained the lead on a jumper by Megan Vincent with 1:26 left.
Lescay again made two from the line to put TU back up 60-59 with 1:17 to go, but the Hurricane did not score again. The Hatters took their final lead at 62-60 on a shot by Kimia Carter with 34 seconds remaining, and Carter was 4-for-4 at the line down the stretch to clinch the win.
Kendrian Elliott had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Tulsa, while Addison Richards also had 13 for TU. Day'Neshia Banks led Stetson with 17 points.
TU plays host to Colorado State at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Reynolds Center.
STETSON 66, TULSA 60
Tulsa (3-8): Elliott 6-12 1-2 13, Richards 4-10 5-6 13, Gaulden 0-8 2-2 2, Bittle 3-10 0-0 8, Lescay 4-11 4-4 12, Brady 2-5 2-2 7, Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0, Hrafnkelsdottir 0-0 0-0 0, Moutry 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 21-58 14-16 60.
Stetson (5-5): Banks 8-12 1-2 17, Vincent 2-3 3-4 7, Curry 1-1 0-0 2, Carter 5-11 4-5 16, Novak 1-6 1-2 4, Colclough 2-5 0-0 4, Turner 4-8 1-2 10, Lentz 0-1 0-0 0, Robertson 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 25-49 10-15 66.
3-point goals: TU 4-22 (Bittle 2-8, Brady 1-3, Moutry 1-1, Gaulden 0-6, Richards 0-2, Elliott 0-1, Lescay 0-1), SU 6-13 (Carter 2-3, Robertson 2-2, Novak 1-5, Turner 1-1, Banks 0-1, Colclough 0-1). Rebounds: TU 32 (Elliott 12), SU 32 (Vincent 8). Assists: TU 16 (Gaulden 6), SU 15 (Curry 4). Steals: TU 6 (Lescay 4), SU 2 (Novak, Lentz). Total fouls: TU 15, SU 12. Fouled out: Lescay, TU. A: 212.