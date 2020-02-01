The Tulsa women’s basketball team’s only lead came on the first basket of the game in a 63-44 loss at Memphis on Saturday afternoon.
Kayla Moutry hit a 3-pointer 18 seconds into the game to put Tulsa up 3-0, but Memphis would score the next 14 points to seize early control.
The Tigers led 19-9 after one quarter, and the Hurricane never got any closer than six points the rest of the way.
TU struggled to shoot from all parts of the floor, hitting just 19-of-48 (32.8%) from the field, 3-of-19 (15.8%) from 3-point range and 3-of-8 (37.5%) from the free-throw line.
Addison Richards led the Hurricane (6-16, 1-8 AAC) with nine points, while Destiny Johnson and Kendrian Elliott had eight points each. Dulcy Mendijadeu Fankam scored 18 points to lead Memphis (11-10, 2-6). She also had 12 rebounds.
TU plays host to UCF at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Reynolds Center.
MEMPHIS 63, TULSA 44
Tulsa 9 11 13 11 — 44
Memphis 19 11 15 18 — 63
Tulsa: Elliott 4-11 0-2 8, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 1-6 0-0 2, Brady 1-9 0-0 2, Moutry 2-3 0-2 5, Richards 4-8 0-0 9, Bittle 1-8 2-2 5, Lescay 1-3 0-0 2, Hrafnkelsdottir 1-2 1-2 3, Johnson 4-8 0-0 8, Duerr 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 3-8 44.
Memphis: Hunter 3-5 3-6 9, Mendijadeu Fankam 7-11 4-5 18, Griggs 2-8 2-2 8, Herndon 4-10 3-4 11, Wilson 1-7 2-2 5, Davis 1-4 2-2 4, McDonald 2-5 3-3 8. Totals 20-50 19-24 63.
3-point goals: TU 3-19 (Richards 1-3, Bittle 1-3, Moutry 1-2, Brady 0-7, Rodriguez 0-2, Elliott 0-2), UM 4-10 (Griggs 2-5, McDonald 1-3, Wilson 1-2). Assists: TU 11 (Elliott, Bittle 2), UM 12 (Griggs, Herndon 4). Rebounds: TU 34 (Elliott 7), UM 37 (Mendijadeu Fankam 12). Total fouls: TU 22, UM 8. Fouled out: Hunter, UM. Technical fouls: None. A: 678.