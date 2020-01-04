The Tulsa women’s basketball team forced overtime with a basket in the final seconds of regulation, but Temple went on to claim a 74-65 victory Saturday at the Reynolds Center.
Alexis Gaulden’s layup with seven seconds left pulled Tulsa (5-9, 0-1 American Athletic Conference) even at 60-60. After a Temple turnover, Gaulden had a chance at a game-winner before the buzzer, but it missed and the game went to overtime.
The Owls (8-6, 1-1) dominated the extra period, scoring the first five points and outscoring the Hurricane 14-5.
Kendrian Elliott led TU with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Rebecca Lescay had 14 points and Maddie Bittle 11.
Marissa Mackins scored 25 points to pace Temple, while Mia Davis added 19 points and Lena Niang scored 14 points.
TEMPLE 74, TULSA 65
Temple 11 16 14 19 14 — 74
Tulsa 15 17 9 19 5 — 65
Temple (8-6, 1-1): Williamson 3-7 2-6 8, Davis 6-14 7-10 19, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Niang 5-8 1-2 14, Mackins 7-19 6-9 25, Alexander 2-3 0-0 4, Atkinson 0-0 0-0 0, Mayo 1-2 0-0 2, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 16-27 74.
Tulsa (5-9, 0-1): Elliott 6-10 3-3 15, Richards 2-10 0-0 5, Gaulden 3-12 1-2 8, Bittle 3-5 2-2 11, Lescay 6-14 2-4 14, Lewis 2-8 0-0 4, Brady 2-5 0-0 6, Moutry 0-1 0-0 0, Hrafnkelsdottir 1-2 0-0 2, Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-67 8-11 65.
3-point goals: Temple 8-27 (Mackins 5-15, Niang 3-6, Jones 0-2, Davis 0-2, Alexander 0-1, Mayo 0-1), TU 7-19 (Bittle 3-5, Brady 2-5, Richards 1-4, Gaulden 1-4, Hrafnkelsdottir 0-1). Rebounds: Temple 48 (Davis 13), TU 35 (Elliott 10). Assists: Temple 17 (Alexander 8), TU 15 (Gaulden 8). Steals: Temple 5 (Williamson, Mackins 2), TU 11 (Gaulden 4). Total fouls: Temple 17, TU 20. Fouled out: Elliott, TU. A: 875.