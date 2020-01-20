WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
East Carolina at Tulsa
7 p.m. Tuesday, Reynolds Center
ESPN3, KTGX-93.5
Tulsa (5-13, 0-5)
;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Gaulden;5-8;8-4;4.5*
G;Lescay;5-8;7.6;2:7
G;Bittle;5-8;6.3;2.5
F;Richards;6-2;7.7;2.4
F;Elliott;6-2;15.1;9.0
East Carolina (3-14, 0-4)
;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Monk;5-6;14.8;3.9
G;Tsineke;5-9;5.9;2.0
G;Evans;5-10;4.9;2.7
F;Thompson;5-11;11.6;3.4
F;Josephs;6-0;3.8;3.9
*assists per game
Notes: Tulsa is on a five-game losing streak that included a 92-34 loss at No. 4 UConn on Sunday. The Hurricane shot 25% from the field, 13% on 3-pointers and didn’t attempt a free throw. Addison Richards led Tulsa with 11 points. ... TU and East Carolina are among three teams in the American without a conference victory. Memphis is the other. ... The series record is tied at 11. The teams each won the road contest last year. ... For Dollar Night, tickets, hot dogs and sodas are $1.