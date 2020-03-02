Destiny Johnson scored 23 points Monday night to lift the Tulsa women’s basketball team to a 71-64 win over Houston in the regular season finale at the Reynolds Center.
Johnson was 7-for-14 from the field and 8-for-10 from the free throw line. Kendrian Elliott added 11 points and 8 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (9-20, 4-12 American Athletic Conference).
The game was tied at 38 after three quarters, but TU used an 18-7 run to take a 56-45 lead with 4:43 remaining. Houston (12-18, 5-11) would get as close as four in the final minute, but the Hurricane held on. TU scored 33 points in the fourth quarter, shooting 83.3% (10-for-12) from the field and 80% (12-for-15) from the foul line in the final 10 minutes.
Tulsa will face Tulane at 11 a.m. Friday in the first round of the AAC Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut.
TULSA 71, HOUSTON 64
Houston 13 12 13 26 — 64
Tulsa 15 12 11 33 — 71
Houston (12-18, 5-11): Gladney 3-13 2-2 10, Branch 3-7 1-2 7, Blackshell-Fair 3-10 0-1 6, Hill 3-7 0-1 6, Patterson 2-11 0-1 5, Jones 8-13 0-1 19, Peace 3-5 0-0 7, Lewis 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 27-72 3-8 64.
Tulsa (9-20, 4-12): Elliott 4-9 3-3 11, Rodriguez 3-7 1-2 7, Lescay 2-5 2-2 6, Richards 3-7 0-0 6, Gaulden 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 7-14 8-10 23, Hrafnkelsdottir 4-8 1-2 9, Brady 2-3 1-2 6, Lewis 1-2 1-1 3, Bittle 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 17-22 71.
3-point goals: Houston 7-26 (Jones 3-4, Gladney 2-11, Patterson 1-6, Peace 1-2, Branch 0-3), Tulsa 2-11 (Johnson 1-1, Brady 1-1, Elliott 0-3, Richards 0-2, Bittle 0-2, Rodriguez 0-1, Hrafnkelsdottir 0-1). Rebounds: Houston 44 (Blackshell-Fair 9), Tulsa 40 (Elliott 8). Assists: Houston 16 (Blackshell-Fair 6), Tulsa 18 (Lescay 7). Total fouls: Houston 20, Tulsa 12. Fouled out: Gladney, Hill, Houston. A: 1,168.