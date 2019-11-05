The early hole the Tulsa women’s basketball team found itself in Tuesday night proved too much to dig out of.
Trailing by as many as 24 points in its season opener, TU cut the deficit to three in the final minute but could get no closer in a 67-63 loss to Stephen F. Austin before a crowd of 851 at the Reynolds Center.
The Golden Hurricane (0-1) trailed by 24 late in the third quarter and by 18 with just over six minutes to play before going on a 20-6 run to end the game. A jump shot by Addison Richards got TU within 66-63 with 12 seconds to go, but SFA’s Marissa Banfield made one of two free throws with 7 seconds remaining to make it a two-possession game and clinch the victory.
TU shot 65% (11-for-17) from the field in the fourth quarter but just 16-for-44 in the first three quarters.
Richards led Tulsa with 15 points, and Kendrian Elliott had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Brady Morgan also had 13 points.
Stephanie Visscher had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Ladyjacks.
TU plays host to Arkansas State at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Stephen F. Austin 67, Tulsa 63
SFA 8 19 30 10 — 67
TU 6 15 14 28 — 63
Stephen F. Austin (1-0): Visscher 7-13 3-4 19, Banfield 3-7 3-6 12, Mayfield 3-9 2-2 8, Johnson 4-9 0-0 8, Harris 2-8 2-2 7, Nugent 3-10 0-0 8, Yancy 2-3 1-1 5, Johnson 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 11-15 67.
Tulsa (0-1): Elliott 5-9 3-4 13, Brady 5-11 0-0 13, Lescay 4-12 0-0 9, Lewis 3-6 0-0 6, Bittle 2-4 0-0 5, Richards 7-14 1-2 15, Moutry 1-2 0-1 2, Rodriguez 0-3 0-0 0, Hrafnkelsdottir 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 4-7 63.
3-point goals: SFA 8-24 (Banfield 3-6, Nugent 2-6, Visscher 2-5, Harris 1-5, Mayfield 0-1, Johnson 0-1), TU 5-12 (Brady 3-5, Bittle 1-3, Lescay 1-1, Rodriguez 0-2, Richards 0-1). Rebounds: SFA 40 (Visscher 13), TU 36 (Elliott 12). Assists: SFA 16 (Harris 5), TU 21 (Brady, Moutry 7). Total fouls: SFA 13, TU 18. Fouled out: TU, Brady, Bittle. A: 851.