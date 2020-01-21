Kayla Moutry scored Tulsa’s last eight points Tuesday as the Golden Hurricane held on for a 58-56 win over East Carolina at the Reynolds Center.
Moutry, who scored 13 of her team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter, was fouled while making a layup with 1:42 remaining to put TU (6-13, 1-5 AAC) up 52-51. She made her free throw for a two-point TU lead. After ECU tied the game at 53, Moutry scored again with 28 seconds left to put the Hurricane back up by two.
Moutry made 3-of-4 foul shots in the final 15 seconds to keep TU in the lead. The Pirates (3-15, 0-5) had shot in the paint just before the buzzer, but it didn’t go and the Hurricane escaped with the win.
Rebecca Lescay added 15 points for TU, and Kendrian Elliott had nine points and 14 rebounds. Moutry was 5-for-9 from the field overall, 2-for-4 from 3-point range and 7-for-9 from the free throw line.
East Carolina’s Lashonda Monk led all scorers with 20 points, and Taniyah Thompson had 16 points and 10 boards.
“Kayla was unbelievable,” TU coach Matilda Mossman said. “We know how tough she is and against ECU we needed toughness.Kayla came in in the first half and gave us a lift, and then she did the same thing in the second. She made plays, got the ball to the right people, she came up with a huge block in the fourth quarter and she was what we needed tonight.”
TULSA 58, E. CAROLINA 56
EAST CAROLINA (3-15, 0-5): Monk 7-21 3-3 20, Thompson 7-21 1-1 16, Josephs 3-5 2-4 8, Tsineke 0-6 2-2 2, Evans 0-1 1-2 1, Claytor 3-10 0-0 6, Hope 1-7 0-0 2, Chambers 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 21-72 10-14 56.
TULSA (6-13, 1-5): Lescay 7-13 1-2 15, Elliott 2-3 4-4 9, Richards 3-7 0-0 8, Bittle 2-3 0-0 5, Gaulden 0-5 0-0 0, Moutry 5-9 7-9 19, Hrafnkelsdottir 1-3 0-0 2, Brady 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-45 12-15 58.
3-point goals: ECU 4-14 (Monk 3-4, Thompson 1-5, Tsineke 0-4, Hope 0-1), TU 6-17 (Richards 2-4, Moutry 2-4, Bittle 1-2, Elliott 1-2, Gaulden 0-4, Brady 0-1). Rebounds: ECU 40 (Thompson 10), TU 36 (Elliott 14). Assists: ECU 6 (Monk 2), TU 17 (Gaulden, Moutry 4). Total fouls: ECU 21, TU 15. Fouled out: ECU, Claytor. A: 786.