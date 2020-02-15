Addison Richards recorded her first career double-double Saturday with 25 points and 13 rebounds — career highs in both categories — as Tulsa defeated SMU 65-58 at the Reynolds Center.
The Golden Hurricane (7-18, 2-10 AAC) snapped a five-game losing streak.
“Addison was really good,” TU coach Matilda Mossman said in a news release. “Just the way she shot it in the first half gave her a lot of confidence, but the 13 rebounds she had was also key. It is great when these things happen for seniors when they’ve invested all their time and energy at Tulsa.”
Destiny Johnson added a career-best 16 points for TU, which led 35-26 at halftime. SMU got to within three points at 53-50 with 4:43 left, but Johnson scored 10 of the Hurricane’s final 12 points to put the game away.
Amber Bacon scored 16 points for SMU (10-14, 4-8).
TU plays East Carolina at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Greenville, North Carolina.
TULSA 65, SMU 58
SMU 15 11 16 16 — 58
Tulsa 15 20 12 18 — 65
SMU (10-14, 4-8): Bacon 6-19 3-4 16, Cash 6-14 1-2 13, White 3-11 2-2 10, Bradley 2-9 3-4 7, Bayliss 1-6 0-0 2, Whitfield 2-8 0-2 5, Mathis 1-2 0-0 3, Tshimanga 0-1 2-2 2, Leggett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-70 11-16 58.
TULSA (7-18, 2-10): Richards 11-21 0-0 25, Johnson 6-13 4-5 16, Rodriguez 3-8 1-2 7, Elliott 2-5 2-3 6, Lescay 2-5 0-0 4, Bittle 1-3 1-2 4, Brady 1-5 1-2 3, Hrafnkelsdottir 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 9-14 65.
3-point goals: SMU 5-25 (White 2-10, Whitfield 1-5, Bacon 1-4, Mathis 1-2, Bradley 0-2, Cash 0-1, Tshimanga 0-1); TU 4-12 (Richards 3-7, Bittle 1-3, Brady 0-1, Rodriguez 0-1). Rebounds: SMU 44 (Cash 15); TU 44 (Richards 13). Assists: SMU 8 (Bradley 3); TU 16 (Elliott 5). Fouls: SMU 16; TU 15. A: 1,052.