After spending last season in a reserve role, University of Tulsa forward Kendrian Elliott is ready for more.
“I want to average a double-double, both nonconference and conference, and I want to be able to carry us as far as we can go,” Elliott said at TU basketball media day Thursday. “The (NCAA) tournament is obviously something that everybody talks about and wants to get to.
“I’m very optimistic as far as the losses that we took last year. There were a lot of close games and I feel like those types of games we’ll be able to win to give us a better chance.”
A senior who is averaging 6.8 points and six rebounds for her career, Elliott will move into the starting spot vacated by Crystal Polk, who led TU in points, rebounds, blocks and field-goal percentage as a senior last year.
“Kendrian has done a lot of the same things that Crystal did the summer before her senior season and now Kendrian is ready not only to take Crystal’s place but surpass things Crystal did last year,” coach Matilda Mossman said.
The Hurricane returns four starters from a team that went 13-18 last season and finished seventh in the American Athletic Conference. TU, which is picked to finish 10th this year, hasn’t placed in the top half of the league since 2014-15.
“I think we got away from the culture that we wanted for a couple years and our win-loss record (reflects) that,” Mossman said. “But I’m excited now about where we are culture-wise and the buy-in from everybody. … We’re in a tough league and that makes it hard to begin with and if your culture is not good, that makes it even harder.
“I think now with where we are, certainly you have to go through that nonconference portion, but conference-wise all of these guys know what to expect. They know what they’re going up against each night. I think with that additional buy-in and the way they’re playing together that gives us a better chance.”
TU added Sand Springs guard Destiny Johnson and New Jersey forward Emma Duerr to its roster, which includes two players who started as freshmen -- sharp-shooting guard Maddie Bittle from Bixby and rebounding machine Desiree Lewis.
“To have them back now, sometimes you forget they’re only sophomores because of their maturity and because of the experience they gained over the course of last year,” Mossman said. “Desiree Lewis is still our most dominate rebounder. She just has a nose for the ball. She knows where it’s going to come off the rim. She’s relentless in the pursuit of it.
“Maddie Bittle is doing the same things she did last year as a starter in terms of her ability to shoot the 3. I think the thing that she’s done in the offseason is develop more of a midrange game, be able to go off the dribble a little bit.”