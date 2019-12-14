WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Tulsa at Stetson
Noon Sunday
Edmunds Center, DeLand, Fla.
KTGX-93.5
Tulsa (3-7)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Gaulden 5-8 7.4 3.6*
G Bittle 5-8 5.5 2.7
G Lescay 5-8 8.1 2.6
F Richards 6-2 9.6 2.8
F Elliott 6-2 16.2 8.8
Stetson (4-5)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Turner 5-9 3.3 2.3
G Novak 6-0 9.9 3.3
F Banks 5-10 15.4 8.8
F Lentz 5-11 3.2 2.4
C Vincent 6-4 7.8 5.0
*assists per game
Notes: Tulsa is looking to end a five-game losing streak that includes a 50-point loss at No. 21 Arkansas on Wednesday night in which the Hurricane shot 28% from the field and didn’t make a 3-pointer. ... Senior forward Kendrian Elliott ranks 26th nationally in field-goal percentage (.606) and 27th in double-doubles (four). ... Stetson is led by Day’Neshia Banks, who averages 15.4 points and 8.8 rebounds and also has team highs of 20 assists and 12 steals. ... The Hurricane won the previous meeting 55-54 in Tulsa.