The University of Tulsa women’s basketball team began the 2019-20 season Tuesday with the first team practice at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.
The Golden Hurricane returns 10 letterwinners, including four starters, from last year’s team that finished with a 13-18 record. Matilda Mossman begins her ninth season as TU head coach.
“I am looking forward to this season more than any season in the last three or four years because I think this is a fun group to coach,” Mossman said.
“It’s been a while since we’ve been to postseason play and we’re anxious to get back there, and I believe we have the personnel to do that. We’ve seen a dramatic rise in our team GPA and that carries over to our success on the floor, as well as the fact that most of our team has been together a while now and they work together on the court.”
TU’s seventh-place finish in the American Athletic Conference last year was four spots higher than the previous season and five positions better than the preseason predicted order of finish by the league’s coaches. More positives TU can take from last year include starting the season with a 9-7 mark, the first winning record after 16 games since the 2013-14 season, as well as a 3-0 record to begin league play, the best start since 2007-08.
The Golden Hurricane returns four of its top five scorers from a year ago, led by Alexis Gaulden, who ranked 74th in the nation in assists per game (4.6) and 88th in total assists (142).
“We return 49.4 points per game and 73.7% of our scoring, which makes us feel pretty good about where we are and gives us a lot to look forward to,” Mossman said.
Tulsa will take on 13 postseason teams from the 2018-19 season, including NCAA Tournament teams Abilene Christian, Little Rock, Marquette, UCF and UConn, and WNIT teams Arkansas, Cincinnati, Houston, Loyola Marymount, Stephen F. Austin, Stetson, USF and Western Kentucky. Additionally, 23 teams posted double-digit wins last season, including nine teams with 20-or-more victories
The Golden Hurricane will host Southwestern Oklahoma State in a preseason game at 6 p.m. Oct. 30 and opens the regular season at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 against Stephen F. Austin. Both games will be played at the Reynolds Center.
Women's season tickets are on sale for just $50. For season tickets call the TU Athletic Ticket Office at 918.631.GoTU (4688) or stop by the TU Athletic Ticket Office located in the Reynolds Center.