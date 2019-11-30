MORAGA, Calif. — Isabelle Spingola hit two free throws with 10 seconds remaining Saturday afternoon to lift Marquette to a 61-60 victory over the Tulsa women’s basketball team at the St. Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic.
TU (3-4) had a chance to tie or take the lead, but Alexis Gaulden missed two free throws with 2 seconds remaining. The Hurricane had taken a 60-59 lead on a basket by Kendrian Elliott with 41 seconds to play.
Tulsa’s biggest lead was eight points (24-16) in the second quarter, but Marquette immediately responded with a 13-0 run to take a 29-24 lead, and the Warriors led 31-27 at halftime.
The Hurricane held the lead at several points in the second half, but never by more than three points.
Elliott recorded her fourth double-double of the season, with 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Hurricane. Maddie Bittle added a career-high 16 points.
Camryn Taylor led Marquette (6-2) with 15 points.
Tulsa will play Abilene Christian at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Abilene, Texas.
MARQUETTE 61, TULSA 60
TULSA (3-4): Elliott 7-9 3-3 18, Lewis 4-8 0-0 8, Gaulden 2-12 1-4 5, Bittle 4-7 6-6 16, Lescay 4-15 2-2 10, Richards 1-1 0-0 3, Moutry 0-1 0-0 0, Brady 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 12-15 60.
MARQUETTE (6-2): Marotta 2-8 1-2 5, King 1-5 2-2 5, Lott 5-13 0-0 10, Spingola 2-7 2-2 7, Van Kleunen 5-9 1-2 11, Lougbo 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 3-6 0-0 6, Taylor 6-8 3-5 15, Kaifes 1-1 0-0 2, Valladay 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 9-13 61.
3-Point goals: TU 4-13 (Bittle 2-5, Elliott 1-1, Richards 1-1, Gaulden 0-5, Lescay 0-1); MU 2-9 (Spingola 1-4, King 1-1, Lott 0-3, Marotta 0-1). Rebounds: TU 28 (Elliott 12); MU 29 (Taylor 7). Assists: TU 11 (Gaulden 7); MU 12 (Lott 5). Steals: TU 6 (Gaulden 3); MU 8 (Lott, Anderson 2). Total fouls: TU 15; MU 17. Technical fouls: TU, Elliott; MU, Taylor. A: 102.