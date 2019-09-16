The Tulsa women's golf team finished third in the 11-team Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational, which concluded Monday in Manhattan, Kansas.
TU shot a final-round 292 for a total score of 887, six shots back of winner and host Kansas State (881) and two shots behind runnerup North Texas (885).
Sophomore Lorena Tseng finished in ninth place in the individual standings with a total of 4-over-par 220. She shot a 1-under 71 in the final round. Teammates Taylor Dobson and Alex Christeson tied for 13th at 224.
TU next plays at the Furman Lady Paladin Invitational, Sept. 27-29 in Greenville, South Carolina.