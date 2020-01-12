The University of Tulsa's rally came up short and USF eventually pulled away for a 68-52 win Sunday night at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.
With 2:49 to play, TU cut the deficit to 57-52. But the Golden Hurricane would go scoreless the rest of the way, falling to 5-11 on the season and 0-3 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Bulls moved to 10-6 overall and 2-0 in the league.
Alexis Gaulden had a team-leading 19 points as she tied her career-high of five three-point field goals made. Gaulden was the only Tulsa player to score a trey as the rest of the team combined for 0-of-9. Rebecca Lescay added 14 points, while Gaulden had six rebounds and six steals.
“We talked a lot at halftime about not playing the way we needed to play to be successful,” TU coach Matilda Mossman in a media release. “We were not patient on offense and we took some bad shots so we have to be disciplined. In the second half we played hard, were disciplined, and they did the things we asked them to do, and we doubled the score on them in the third quarter. It was neck-to-neck in the fourth quarter until they closed out with the 11-point run. I was proud of how we rebounded with them and only allowed them six offensive rebounds, as well as proud of our defense throughout the game.”
After being down by as many as 20 points, 36-16, at the 2:09 mark of the second quarter, Tulsa battled back in the third quarter to cut their deficit in half, 47-37, with 1:13 to play in the frame. On a pair of free throws made by Gaulden, TU was within eight, 47-39, at the end of the period. The Hurricane outscored the Bulls, 20-9, in the quarter on 54-percent shooting, after a dismal 23-percent in the first half.