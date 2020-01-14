Selma Vidgren, a sophomore transfer from TCU, enrolled and started classes at Tulsa this week.
“We are excited to add Selma to our team,” coach Kyle Cussen said in a media release. “She is someone we had recruited previously and will help add depth with our defensive line. Selma comes to us with not only collegiate experience, but with international experience, and we are glad she is here on campus with us now."
A 5-10 defender from Lisalmi, Finland, Vidgren played in three games for the Horned Frogs in 2019.
Vidgren studied and played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., where she played with the U19 Elite and Development Academy. She was named the Defender of the Year as a sophomore, and helped her team record a second-place finish at the Disney Qualifiers. As a junior, Vidgren led her team to the IMG Cup Showcase Championship, as her team went undefeated and claimed the league title en route to a Nationals appearance.