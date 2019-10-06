Valiree Morris had a goal and an assist Sunday to help lead the Tulsa women's soccer team to a 2-0 victory over UConn at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium.
The Golden Hurricane and Huskies played 72 scoreless minutes before Morris crossed the ball into the box to Reagan Whitlow, who scored from 14 yards out to put TU (8-6, 2-2 American Athletic Conference) up 1-0. In the 79th minute, Morris scored on a shot from 25 yards out to give Tulsa a two-goal lead.
Mica MacKay had six saves in goal for TU, getting the shutout.
Tulsa plays at East Carolina on Thursday.