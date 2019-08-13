Tulsa senior Anna Williams was named to the American Athletic Conference Preseason All-Conference Team, it was announced Tuesday by the league office.
Williams, a forward from Kent, England, was tabbed to The American all-conference first team last season. She ranked fifth in points (22), sixth in goals (9), 11th in game-winning goals (2), 13th in assists (4) and 16th in shots (38) among the league’s best a year ago.
Williams has started in 38 of 51 games, and has 14 goals and six assists for 34 career points. She was also named to The American all-rookie team in 2016.