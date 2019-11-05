Tulsa’s Reagan Whitlow was named to the American Athletic Conference all-conference second team, while Kayla Fernandez was tabbed to The American all-rookie team, the league announced Tuesday.
Whitlow, a senior forward from Broken Arrow, started in all 19 games this season. She tallied four goals and two assists for 10 points, and attempted 31 shots, 14 of which were on goal. Whitlow concluded her career with eight goals and six assists for 22 points.
Fernandez, a freshman midfielder, started 13 of 19 games. She registered two goals, both of which were game winners, and three assists for seven points, and attempted 18 shots.