Five different Tulsa women's soccer players scored Sunday in the Golden Hurricane's 6-0 win over Chicago State at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium.
TU (6-4) got goals from Kayla Fernandez (37th minute) and Addyson Guthrie (42nd minute) in the first half, and second-half goals from Jordan Martinez (53rd minute), Reagan Whitlow (55th minute) and two from Mia Darden (61st, 82nd minutes).
Mica MacKay (first half) and Jazmiera Ditter (second half) combined to get the shutout in goal for the Hurricane. TU opens American Athletic Conference play at USF on Thursday in Tampa, Florida.