The Tulsa women's tennis team ended the Mizzou Invite Sunday with five wins in singles play against host Missouri at Columbia, Missouri. The three-day invitational also featured Houston and SMU.
TU's Martina Okalova won at No. 1 singles, improving to 3-0 with a 6-3, 7-5 decision over Ellie Wright.
Other TU winners were Shura Poppe (6-3, 6-1) over Lisa Fukutoku (No. 3 singles), Marina Davtyan (6-4, 6-2) over Viven Abraham (No. 4) and Laia Conde Monfort (6-3, 6-4) over Gabrielle Goldin (No. 6). At No. 5 singles, TU's Lian Benedejcic survived a marathon match with Mizzou's Marta Oliveria, 1-6, 7-5, 13-11 (tiebreak).
The Golden Hurricane return to action at the Saint Francis Health System ITA All-American Championships. The eight-day event begins Oct. 5 at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center.