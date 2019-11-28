WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Tulsa vs. Western Kentucky
2 p.m. Friday, McKeon Pavilion, Moraga, Calif. • KTGX fm93.5
TULSA (3-2)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Gaulden 5-8 11.7 7.4
G Bittle 5-8 6.8 3.4
G Lescay 5-8 6.2 1.6
F Lewis 5-10 5.0 3.8
F Elliott 6-2 18.6 9.0
W. KENTUCKY (4-1)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Porter 5-7 11.6 4.4
G Creech 5-8 15.4 3.8
G Abdelgawad 5-11 7.2 2.8
F Givens 6-1 15.0 5.6
F Elgedawy 6-4 13.8 10.8
Notes: Tulsa plays its first of two games in the St. Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic, next facing Marquette at 2 p.m. Saturday. ... The Hurricane defeated Loyola Marymount 75-56 on Monday behind a season-high 19 points from Alexis Gaulden and 20 points off turnovers. ... Western Kentucky has four players averaging in double figures. ... The teams have never met.