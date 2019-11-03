The Tulsa women's tennis team concluded its fall season Sunday with five wins in six singles matches in the Tulsa Invite at the Case Tennis Center.
Competing against Wichita State, the Hurricane got victories in flights 2-6, respectively, from Shura Poppe, Laia Conde Monfort, Lian Benedejcic, Marina Davtyan and Megan Hopton. Wichita State's Sarvinoz Saidhujaeva topped TU's Vera Ploner at No. 1 singles.
TU will next take to the court Jan. 12, with home matches against Mercer and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.