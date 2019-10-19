Another slow start for Hurricane
For the third time this season, Tulsa was held scoreless in the first quarter Saturday at Cincinnati. The other games were against Michigan State and Wyoming.
On the season, the Hurricane has been outscored 57-20 in the first quarter.
Tough competition across field again
No. 21 Cincinnati was TU’s third ranked opponent this season, TU having also lost 28-7 against No. 18 Michigan State and 43-37 in triple overtime to No. 24 SMU.
Against both Cincinnati and SMU, the Hurricane finished with an advantage in total yards: 377-317 against the Bearcats and 500-440 against the Mustangs.
Player makes big play on special teamsAmong the highlights for the Hurricane on Saturday was a blocked field goal in the first half. Jaxon Player blocked the kick, and he also blocked an extra-point attempt last year against USF.
TU has blocked three kicks this season, with the others being a field goal against Wyoming and a PAT against SMU.
Gipson forces another fumble
Defensive end Trevis Gipson recorded his fifth sack of the season in the third quarter, escaping to tackle quarterback Desmond Ridder for a 9-yard loss and causing a fumble.
It was Gipson’s seventh career forced fumble.
Gipson also has 9.5 tackles for lost yardage, a team-high.
Hurricane’s Rainey boots two FGs
Redshirt freshman place-kicker Jacob Rainey connected on a pair of field goals in the second half, from 21 and 24 yards, to move to 5-for-5 from inside 30 yards this season.