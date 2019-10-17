University of Tulsa offensive tackle X’Zauvea Gadlin grimaced when he stepped off the short platform in a TU meeting room Tuesday.
Still sore from a loss to Navy three days prior, Gadlin had just spoken to media about the Golden Hurricane’s upcoming game against Cincinnati in four days. He and linebacker Zaven Collins, who also talked to media Tuesday, had already endured six weeks of this schedule, plus a bye week the team emphasized would be used to rest.
When the Hurricane kicks off against No. 21 Cincinnati at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, it will officially start the second half of TU’s season after going 2-4 during the first part.
“It’s that midpoint in the season where — we got six games left, guaranteed — so it’s just getting to that point where you got to make sure you’re going to try to make sure you’re in the weight room rolling out, taking care of your body, eating the right things, so that you’re not hurting yourself,” Gadlin said.
Despite Navy constantly running the ball and draining the clock, TU’s game against the Midshipmen on Saturday still lasted three hours and 38 minutes. The extension of time was largely due to players from both teams dropping to the turf and needing medical attention after plays. That included TU receiver Sam Crawford Jr., who TU coach Philip Montgomery did not have an update for earlier this week.
“We got a lot of guys banged up,” Montgomery said. “You’re talking about a very physical game, and the nature of that game is just what (Navy) does. So it’s about guys just coming out.
“There’s nobody healthy right now. From the standpoint throughout the season, you don’t feel 100%, so it’s about getting out on the practice field and working through those bumps and bruises and getting yourself back to as close as you can get to 100 at this point.”
This point in the season also requires frequent trips to the training staff so trainers can help players decipher what’s an injury they can or can’t play through. Fortunately for the Hurricane, despite Montgomery saying “nobody is healthy right now,” TU is not suffering from any major injuries heading into its Week 7 matchup with Cincinnati.
“If you got a bruise or scrape, you can still play,” Collins said. “But if you have a serious injury, if you have something that won’t let you walk, won’t let you run, won’t let you play properly, I think that’s injured. I think just being sore, having a little tweak, shouldn’t really stop you from practicing or playing — maybe not going full-contact. But that’s just a part of football. You gotta push through it.”