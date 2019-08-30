Receiver Johnson gets waiver, makes TU debut
Tulsa receiver Josh Johnson received immediate eligibility this week via a waiver from the NCAA after transferring from Iowa State to be closer to his family in Arkansas.
Johnson, a sophomore, had three early catches for 19 yards Friday against Michigan State, but he left the game after getting drilled on a kickoff return in the second quarter.
Bad snaps plague Hurricane
A pair of bad snaps by TU resulted in a lost fumble and a safety in the second quarter and led to Gerard Wheeler replacing Dylan Couch before halftime and for the remainder of the game.
Early penalties costly
Aiding Michigan State on its first drive were two defensive penalties on the same play. The Spartans picked up 16 yards on a run by Brian Lewerke, then advanced another 25 yards with a defensive hold and a late hit out of bounds.
On the ensuing kickoff, TU was flagged for a personal foul and backed up 12 yards to start the drive.
New faces in starting lineup
Making their first career starts for TU on Friday were right tackle X’Zauvea Gadlin, tight end Denzel Carter, wide receiver Sam Crawford Jr., quarterback Zach Smith and nose guard Jaxon Player.
Crawford, a third-year sophomore, made his first career catch in the first quarter and scored his first touchdown in the second.
Picking up where he left off
Defensive end Trevis Gipson delivered the first sack of the season with a 7-yard loss in the first quarter. It was his sixth career sack and third in the past two games, dating to last year’s season finale against SMU.
Gipson also had another tackle for lost yardage and two quarterback hurries.
Visiting the Wolverine State
This was the first meeting between TU and Michigan State and the first appearance for the Hurricane in the state of Michigan since a 1987 game against Central Michigan in Mount Pleasant. TU has played eight times in Michigan, including six games at Detroit.
Undesirable offensive numbers
TU finished with minus-73 rushing yards, the fewest since recording minus-56 against Georgia Tech in the Humanitarian Bowl on Jan. 3, 2003.
The Hurricane had 80 total yards of offense Friday.
The last time TU had fewer than 100 yards was Sept. 26, 1987, when the Hurricane was held to 50 yards by top-ranked Oklahoma.