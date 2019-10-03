The American Athletic Conference has been more power than group this season.
AAC commissioner Mike Aresco is outspoken about his push to separate his league from the “Group of 5” persona, stating at AAC Media Kickoff in July that the conference is more on par with “Power 5” conferences. “Power 5” conferences include the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and ACC. “Group of 5” includes every other conference. The AAC’s push to be included more with the major conferences influenced its “Power 6” movement.
“We now stand on the precipice of the next step which I described: wide acceptance as a P6 conference and entry into the autonomous group of conferences,” Aresco said in July. “We are much more like them than we are different, and they know it.”
Tulsa is the last team in the West Division to start AAC play against No. 24 SMU on Saturday, and the Hurricane’s division has only helped Aresco’s preseason remarks. As a whole, the West Division has a 74% winning percentage this season against non-conference opponents. With TU at 2-2, Houston is the only team in the division with a losing record, but its most recent loss, which put the Cougars below .500, was to AAC foe Tulane.
“Every week’s gonna be a war,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said. “We've talked to our guys about that — understanding what the schedule is and what our conference is and understanding every week you got to be ready to play, and we're going to have to fight for 60 minutes.”
SMU has been the most surprising team so far this season in the AAC. TU beat the Mustangs in the final game of the season last year to keep SMU at five wins and short of a bowl berth. The undefeated Mustangs have already reached that win total this season, though.
“I think it’s going to be a big deal,” TU defensive end Trevis Gipson said. “Last year we ended up winning against SMU, and I don't think that set well with them. They were trying to be bowl eligible. I know they're going to come into this game with a chip on their shoulder.”
SMU is one of two teams in the West Division with a win over a Power 5 foe in the Big 12’s TCU. Memphis, which is also undefeated, beat Ole Miss of the SEC in its first game of the season. Of the division’s combined 14-5 non-conference record, no losses were to “Group of 5” teams.
“I mean, as you look at the American Conference top to bottom, and it's done extremely well,” Montgomery said. “You look at just the west side, there's some beasts over there. …
“The ‘Power 6’ part is real. And yeah, I think we ought to be mentioned along with all the other top conferences as you look at us.”