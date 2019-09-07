Run game bounces back
After rushing for a program-worst negative-73 rushing yards at Michigan State in Week 1, Tulsa needed less than a quarter to get out of the red, reaching 84 yards in the opening period on 22 carries.
On the first drive, 13 of the Hurricane’s 14 plays were runs, including a 9-yard touchdown by Shamari Brooks. A junior out of Union High School, Brooks recorded his ninth career 100-yard game.
Strong start for Smith
For a second game in a row, quarterback Zach Smith connected on his first three passes. The three completions against San Jose State produced 66 yards and led to a touchdown.
Changes on the offensive line
Center Gerard Wheeler and right guard Dante Bivens, who both played the second half last week, started Saturday’s game for their first career starts.
Another sack from Gipson
Because of a bad snap that was fumbled, Hurricane defensive end Trevis Gipson sacked Spartan quarterback Josh Love for a loss of 9 yards in the second quarter. It was Gipson’s second sack this season and the seventh of his career.
Rainey makes first field goal
Redshirt freshman Jacob Rainey attempted and made his first career field goal, a 27-yarder in the second quarter. Rainey also connected from 28 yards late in the third quarter.
Three in a row for Santana
On a drive in the second quarter, third-year sophomore receiver JuanCarlos Santana caught the first pass of his career and followed with consecutive grabs on the next two plays.