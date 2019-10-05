SMU vs. TU

Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery congratulates his defense on holding SMU at bay in the first half Saturday night at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas. Ray Carlin/for the Tulsa World

 Ray Carlin

TU ends first-drive skid

For the first time this season, a Tulsa opponent walked back to the sideline after its first drive without points.

SMU won the pregame coin toss Saturday and wanted the ball first, but the Mustangs went back to the sideline after only three plays. Before SMU’s three-and-out, TU’s opponents had scored on their first drive in every game this season. All but one had found the end zone.

Smith throws first interception since Week 1

TU quarterback Zach Smith threw 128 passes between interceptions.

SMU cornerback Ar’mani Johnson intercepted Smith on TU’s second possession of the game and returned it for a touchdown to put the Mustangs on the board first.

Before the pick-six, Smith had not thrown an interception since the Golden Hurricane’s first game of the season against Michigan State.

Smith ended the night with three interceptions, all of which came in the first half.

Stokes continues TD streak

TU receiver Keylon Stokes was wide open when Smith found him with a 58-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter.

The play was not only the Hurricane’s first TD of the game, it made it three consecutive games in which Stokes has scored. He also caught TD passes against Oklahoma State and Wyoming before the bye week.

Stokes matched his season total of two TDs in the second quarter, though, catching another one later in the quarter. It marked the first multiple-touchdown game of Stokes’ career.

TU defense keeps Mustangs out of end zone until end

It took a fourth-down try at the start of the fourth quarter for the SMU offense to finally be responsible for points on the board.

Ke’Mon Freeman shoved it in from 1 yard out on the first play of the fourth quarter to score SMU’s first offensive touchdown. The Mustangs’ only TD before then came on an interception returned for a score on TU’s second possession.

