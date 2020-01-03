For whatever reason, the University of Tulsa plays exceptionally well against Temple at the Reynolds Center.
That trend continued in surprising fashion Friday night, when the Hurricane opened American Athletic Conference play with a resounding 70-44 victory despite entering as a narrow underdog on a three-game losing streak.
“We beat a good team,” coach Frank Haith said. “Our guys deserve a lot of credit.”
While winning all five home meetings with the Owls as members of the American, Tulsa has prevailed by average of 18 points. Friday’s outcome tied with a Dec. 28, 2017, game against East Carolina for the largest margin of victory against an American opponent.
Stifling defense paved the way for the Hurricane, which put on a clinic during the first half. While dropping a road game for the first time this season, the Owls shot a season-low 27.7% and were held to their lowest point total in almost two years, dating to a 60-39 loss at Central Florida on Jan. 7, 2018.
“It was all about our defense,” Haith said. “We did a good job of contesting their shooters and rotating on drives.”
Tulsa (9-5, 1-0) quietly jumped out to a 12-4 advantage while playing effective man defense with 7-foot center Emmanuel Ugboh making a rare appearance in the starting lineup.
When Temple (9-4, 1-1) was putting up brick after brick during a five-minute drought, the Hurricane kept going to work, stringing together 10 unanswered points and closing the half on a 15-3 run.
An 18-point halftime lead grew to 20 early in the second half on a jump shot from Elijah Joiner. The Owls pulled within 15 but didn’t get any closer, despite leading scorer Quinton Rose contributing 10 of his 12 points after halftime.
“You’ve got to make plays on defense, and I thought we did a great job of being there on the catch so there would be a lot of different guys guarding (Rose),” Haith said. “And then once he drove the ball, we were rotating and ready to make plays.”
A steal and free throw from Lawson Korita put the Hurricane back up 20 midway through the second half, and Tulsa led by at least that many for the final eight minutes.
Jeriah Horne had a team-high 23 points and seven rebounds and Brandon Rachal added 19 points, five rebounds and three assists. Darien Jackson contributed five assists, and Joiner had four steals.
For a team picked to finish 10th in the league, the conference opener was a welcome sign of what could be to come despite disappointing defeats in recent weeks.
“I think that was the most important part, (realizing) that conference is a fresh start and guys are excited to go out there and make something happen,” Horne said. “It was a great chance to go in and start out on our home court this year. There was a lot of great energy from the fans. We just played together.”