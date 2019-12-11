After securing a pair of wins on the West Coast, the Tulsa volleyball team returns to Reynolds Center to take on Weber State at 6 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.
The Golden Hurricane (17-15) and Wildcats (26-8) will meet for the first time in program history. The winner will face South Dakota in one semifinal match between Friday and Sunday. A confirmed date, time and location will be announced later.
This is the Hurricane’s second consecutive appearance in the NIVC. This season, Tulsa played its first- and second-round matches at Long Beach State. The Hurricane won both of its matches in four sets, defeating UC Davis 20-25, 25-13, 26-24, 25-20, then Santa Clara 25-22, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22.
The two wins gave TU its first postseason victory since 2011 and the first multiple postseason wins in program history.
Callie Cook played a crucial role for TU in California. She hit a combined .543 — 21 kills on 35 swings with just two attacking errors. She was also a standout defensively, blocking a combined 16 attempts (four solo blocks, 12 block assists).
She finished the weekend in second place in career block assists and block assists in a single season.
Maggie Hembree (three solo, nine block assists) and Maddie Rhoder (13 block assists) also played vital roles for TU.
Weber State is having its best season in three decades. The Wildcats took down Boise State (25-17, 25-27, 25-19, 25-21) in four sets and upset Wyoming (26-28, 26-24, 25-18, 16-25, 15-11) in five in its home gym last Friday.
General admission tickets are $8. Groups of 15 or more may buy discounted tickets for $5 each.