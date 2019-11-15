STILLWATER — The Tulsa men’s and women’s cross country teams turned in their best regional performances in school history Friday morning at the OSU Cross Country Course. TU won the men’s Midwest Regional title for the first time, while the women’s second-place performance marks the first top-three regional finish for the Golden Hurricane.
The two teams advance to the NCAA Championships next Saturday at the Lavern Gibson Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana. It will be the 10th trip to nationals for the men’s program and the third for the women’s.
Tulsa’s previous best regional finish for the men was second place three times (2013, 2014 and 2016), while the Hurricane women’s previous best was fourth (2010, 2014 and 2015).
“I’m so proud of our teams. Both teams came into this event determined and focused to place among the top two and advance to the NCAA Championship, and they accomplished that goal,” TU coach Steve Gulley said.
“The guys ran a great race. Their job was to qualify for the NCAA’s, but they had to stay focused and get the job done. Sometimes that’s a lot easier than you think. The teams started out slow and under control because it was such a difficult course that the teams were trying feel out the pace to make sure they could go the full 10,000 meters.
“The women surprised everyone. We placed eighth last year and to get in the top two this year was fantastic. I don’t think any other teams were counting on that performance. I give them a lot of credit. I haven’t seen a team in all my years as focused as these young ladies were for the last 30 days.”
The men, ranked No. 2 in the region and No. 7 nationally, finished ahead of region No. 1 and national No. 5 Iowa State by a score of 37 points to 54. Five TU runners placed among the top 11, led by junior Patrick Dever in third with a 10K time of 30:46.8.
Fellow junior Peter Lynch was sixth in 30:56.4, while sophomore Isaac Akers (31:03.6) and senior Cameron Field (31:05.3) finished eighth and ninth, respectively. Junior Scott Beattie (31:09.6) was 11th to give TU its 37 points.
The Tulsa women finished 15 points behind Illinois Fighting (108-123).
Junior Caitlin Klopfer led the way for TU, whose top five runners finished among the top 32. Klopfer was fifth, clocking a 6K time of 20:37.4. Sophomore Carolina Miller (21:17.2) was 23rd and junior Jenny O’Bryan (21:25.9) was 29th.
Taylor Somers of Oklahoma State was second in 20:28.0 and teammate Molly Born was sixth in 20:41.7. The Cowgirls were fourth in the team standings, giving them a chance at one of 13 at-large bids.
The OSU men were fifth, led by Ryan Smeeton’s 15th-place showing (31:15.9).