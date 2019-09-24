Omaha, Neb. -- The Tulsa men’s soccer team dropped a 4-3 double-overtime decision to Creighton on Tuesday night at Morrison Stadium.
After being down 3-1, TU (3-4) battled back to send the game into overtime after Harris Partain evened the score in the 87th minute. The teams battled for nearly 16 minutes in overtime when Yudai Tashiro scored on a free kick from the 6-yard line to give Creighton (5-2-1) the victory.
“We created a lot of chances and put their back line under quite a bit of pressure,” TU coach Tom McIntosh said. “We came out in the second half a little flat and didn’t communicate well in the first 10 minutes, which led to their three goals, but we battled back. Even down 3-1 we still had the better chances and were able to tie the game. I am proud of our effort tonight, but these are lessons we have to learn from and bounce back from.”
Marcos Moreno scored his first collegiate goal off a combination from Mitchell Cashion and Harris Partain at the 27:33 mark, and TU maintained the 1-0 lead at the break.
Creighton's Luke Haakenson evened the score in the 53rd minute, and then Daniel Espeleta put the Bluejays up 2-1 in the 55th minute. Just under a minute later, Haakenson added his second goal to give Creighton a two-goal cushion.
Chase Bromstedt got one back for TU as he picked up a long pass across the midfield from Partain, went one-on-one with the Bluejays goalkeeper and scored in the 75th minute.
Partain tied the score at 3 on a long pass from Alex Garcia in the 87th minute, forcing the game into overtime.
The first 10-minute overtime period ticked off the clock scoreless, as did the first 5:43 of the second overtime, but Tashiro netted the game-winner at the 105:44 mark for Creighton.
Creighton had a 16-14 lead in shots, including an 8-6 advantage in shots on goal, and a 5-4 edge in corner kicks.
Tulsa will return to action at 7 p.m. Saturday against No. 4 SMU.
CREIGHTON 4, TULSA 3 (OT)
Tulsa 1 2 0 0 -- 3
Creighton 0 3 0 1 -- 4
Goals: TU, Marcos Moreno, 27:33 (Harris Partain, Mitchell Cashion); Chase Bromstedt, 74:06 (Partain); Partain, 86:01 (Alex Garcia). CU, Luke Haakenson, 52:06 (Musa Qongo, Yudai Tashiro); Daniel Espeleta, 54:55 (Qongo, Luke Mitchell); Haakenson, 55:43 (Charles Auguste); Tashiro, 105:44 (Haakenson).
Saves: TU, Brady Moody 4; CU, Collin Valdivia 3.