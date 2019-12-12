Tulsa defeated Weber State in five sets Thursday night at the Reynolds Center to advance to the semifinals of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.
The 25-22, 25-20, 24-26, 20-25, 15-10 victory earned the Hurricane a road trip to Vermillion, South Dakota, to face the South Dakota Coyotes (30-2) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The final set featured six ties, the last coming at 10-10. But the Hurricane closed out the match with a 5-0 run, the final two points coming on blocks by Callie Cook and Maddie Rhoder.
Taylor Horsfall became the all-time career leader for digs (2,460) at TU and in the American Athletic Conference. She also broke her single-season records at TU and the AAC (776).
Cook established a single-season record for block assists with 125.
Cook led TU with a team-high 16 kills on 29 swings (a .483 attacking clip) with two attacking errors. She also had a career-high two service aces, to go with 3.5 blocks (one solo, five block assists).
Rhoder hit .303 for 12 kills on 33 swings with two errors and had a combined three blocks (one solo, four block assists). Kayley Cassaday also had 12 kills, tying her season high. Hannah Overmyer recorded 10 kills and 10 digs for her first double-double of the season.
Horsfall finished with a season-high 39 digs, which is tied for third in program history.