The Tulsa rowing team earned the gold, silver and bronze medal in the Open 4x on Sunday at the Head of the Oklahoma on the Oklahoma River in Oklahoma City.
Ella Stanhope, Veronique Ulrich, Daniela Fusco-House and Helen Leigh captured gold in the Open 4x with their time of 15:52.20, followed by the Tulsa ‘B’ boat in second place (16:02.16) and the ‘C’ boat in third place (16:41.92)
Stanhope raced her Collegiate 1x to a third-place finish in a time of 19:08.11, while Bobbi Forster was fourth (19:16.71), Suzannah Hornett was fifth (19:28.00) and Julia Knowles was sixth (19:30.08). In the Open 2- Karen Undset and Ulrich recorded a time of 18:10.84 for a fourth-place mark, while Taylah Eder and Sarolta Papp were 12 seconds back in fifth place. Fusco-House and Becky Coleman were eighth, and Mikala Burns and Sydney Pirkle were ninth in the event.
Madison Bickle, Katherine Stenning, Flora Tremmel, Knowles and Kelsey Viane tallied a time of 17:06.53 for fourth place in the Open 4+, while the TU ‘B’ boat was two seconds back in fifth place. Both Golden Hurricane boats trailed SMU, as well as the Kansas ‘A’ and ‘B’ boats in the race.