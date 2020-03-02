University of Tulsa senior guard Lawson Korita was named to the American Athletic Conference weekly roll, the league announced Monday.
In a mid-week win against Tulane, 62-57, Korita scored 12 points on 4-of-6 (67%) shooting from 3-point range. He added 4 rebounds and 2 assists.
On senior night, he scored a career-high 20 points to lead Tulsa to a 65-54 victory over UCF. Korita went 7-9 from the field, 3-4 from three and 3-4 from the free throw line. He added 3 steals, 2 rebounds and an assist.
The Hurricane returns to action at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Temple.