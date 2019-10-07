Tulsa’s Mica MacKay was named the American Athletic Conference Goalkeeper of Week on Monday.
The senior from Dallas logged all 180 minutes in goal for Tulsa on the week. She picked up 12 saves and earned shutouts over Temple (1-0) and UConn (2-0).
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Tulsa’s Mica MacKay was named the American Athletic Conference Goalkeeper of Week on Monday.
The senior from Dallas logged all 180 minutes in goal for Tulsa on the week. She picked up 12 saves and earned shutouts over Temple (1-0) and UConn (2-0).
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.