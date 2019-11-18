University of Tulsa junior Brandon Rachal was named the American Athletic Conference’s Player of the Week for men’s basketball.
Rachal, a 6-foot-6 forward from Natchitoches, La., averaged 27 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals and 1 assist in wins last week over cross-town rival Oral Roberts and Austin Peay. He combined to shoot 75% from the field, knocking down 9-of-12 field goals in each game, 60% (3-5) from 3-point range and 88% (15-17) from the free-throw line.
Tulsa is back in action at the Reynolds Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Southeastern Louisiana.