University of Tulsa junior Brandon Rachal lands on the American Athletic Conference honor roll after leading the Hurricane to victories over South Carolina State and Vanderbilt.
Rachal averaged 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2 steals. He shot 10-for-16 (62.5%) from the field and 7-for-8 (87.5%) at the free throw line.
Against South Carolina State, the forward tallied his third double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds. He recorded three assists and two steals helping Tulsa to the 78-47 victory.
On the road at Vanderbilt, Rachal’s scored 17 points with 15 coming in the second half. Adding two blocks and two steals, he helped the Hurricane capture a 67-58.
Rachal was also named AAC player of the week earlier this season.