Brandon Rachal

 Dave Crenshaw

University of Tulsa junior Brandon Rachal lands on the American Athletic Conference honor roll after leading the Hurricane to victories over South Carolina State and Vanderbilt.

Rachal averaged 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2 steals. He shot 10-for-16 (62.5%) from the field and 7-for-8 (87.5%) at the free throw line.

Against South Carolina State, the forward tallied his third double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds. He recorded three assists and two steals helping Tulsa to the 78-47 victory.

On the road at Vanderbilt, Rachal’s scored 17 points with 15 coming in the second half. Adding two blocks and two steals, he helped the Hurricane capture a 67-58.

Rachal was also named AAC player of the week earlier this season.

