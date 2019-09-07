SAN JOSE, Calif. — What a difference an unranked opponent makes.
As a slim favorite at San Jose State on Saturday night, the University of Tulsa found its offensive rhythm and cruised to a 34-16 win at CEFCU Stadium, ending a 13-game road skid dating to 2016.
After its lowest production since 1987 in a drubbing at Michigan State in Week 1, the Hurricane rebounded with a 539-yard outing. In his second start, quarterback Zach Smith was sharp and effective, completing 21 of 28 passes for 283 yards and a touchdown.
Wide receiver Sam Crawford Jr. had a breakout performance, catching nine passes for 137 yards. Running backs Shamari Brooks and T.K. Wilkerson, a redshirt freshman who played after Corey Taylor II was injured in the first half, combined for 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Following record-setting rushing futility in the opener, TU (1-1) appeared committed to turning the tide with its first possession. Thirteen of the 14 plays on the drive were rushes, highlighted by a scamper from Brooks for a 9-yard touchdown.
San Jose State (1-1) easily moved downfield with a 40-yard pass from Josh Love to Bill Humphreys, but the TU secondary clamped down in the red zone to prevent a touchdown and force a short field goal instead.
On another run-heavy series, the Hurricane took a 14-3 lead with a perfectly thrown pass from Smith to big-bodied tight end Denzel Carter in the back corner of the end zone.
TU remained in control after delivering an impressive fourth-down stop, but a pair of defensive penalties on the next drive were damaging. The Spartans cut into their deficit with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Love to Jerma Braddock.
The passing game caught fire with three consecutive completions to reserve receiver JuanCarlos Santana, but the drive stalled inside the 10-yard line. Redshirt freshman Jacob Rainey made his first career field goal with a 27-yarder and added another from 28 yards in the third quarter.
While the defense was forcing five consecutive punts, the Hurricane pulled away. Smith found Carter in the middle of the field for a 37-yard gain that led to a touchdown from Wilkerson, who scored twice in the fourth quarter.
The Spartans scored on a fourth-and-20 play late in the game and recovered an onside kick to threaten again. Bryson Powers forced a fumble that Tyon Davis pounced on, allowing TU to run out the clock.