MEN’S BASKETBALL
Tulsa at Vanderbilt
7 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tenn.
SEC, KXBL-99.5
TULSA (5-1)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Hill 6-1 5.5 2.5
G Jackson 6-3 10.5 5.2
F Rachal 6-6 16-5 8.5
F Jones 6-7 9.4 4.2
F Igbanu 6-8 9.0 3.7
VANDERBILT (5-1)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Pippen 6-1 11.7 3.2
G Evans 6-2 8.0 2.8
F Nesmith 6-6 23.3 5.0
F Brown 6-8 9.5 6.2
F Disu 6-9 6.3 5.0
Notes: Tulsa is looking for its first road win after prevailing in all five of its home games, including a rout of South Carolina State on Wednesday for coach Frank Haith’s 100th victory with the Hurricane. ... Since joining the starting lineup for the past two games, Reggie Jones has averaged 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds. In his last outing, he led TU with 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. ... The Commodores improved to 5-1 after defeating Southeastern Louisiana 78-70 on Monday. ... Vanderbilt forward Aaron Nesmith leads the nation in 3-pointers made per game (4.8) and ranks first in the SEC in 3-point field goal percentage (.527) and scoring (23.3 points per game). ... The only meeting between the teams came in Oklahoma City during the 1950-51 season with Vanderbilt taking a 56-49 victory.